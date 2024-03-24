Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $96.99 million during the quarter.
Canacol Energy Price Performance
Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.
About Canacol Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canacol Energy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.