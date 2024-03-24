Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $96.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

