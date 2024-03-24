Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$105.00 at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.65.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$100.79 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$69.09 and a 1 year high of C$100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.0704125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.60, for a total value of C$106,344.80. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 634,749 shares of company stock valued at $59,381,690. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.