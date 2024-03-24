Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Free Report) shares are set to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.
Capcom Price Performance
Shares of Capcom stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53. Capcom has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $42.76.
Capcom Company Profile
