Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Free Report) shares are set to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Capcom stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53. Capcom has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $42.76.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

