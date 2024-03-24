Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) Critical Survey

Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF – Get Free Report) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Western Bulk Chartering AS and Capital Product Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Bulk Chartering AS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Product Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capital Product Partners has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Western Bulk Chartering AS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

38.6% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Western Bulk Chartering AS and Capital Product Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Bulk Chartering AS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital Product Partners $360.59 million 1.01 $47.21 million $2.17 8.16

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Western Bulk Chartering AS.

Profitability

This table compares Western Bulk Chartering AS and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Bulk Chartering AS N/A N/A N/A Capital Product Partners 13.09% 7.78% 2.10%

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Western Bulk Chartering AS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Bulk Chartering AS

Western Bulk Chartering AS, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a dry bulk shipping company. It charters and operates dry bulk vessels for the transportation of minerals, timber, cement, bauxite, steel products, grains, coal, and others; and operates chartered-in fleet of 110-150 vessels, including time charter trip vessels and period vessels. It operates in the Far East, Europe, India, North America, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Western Bulk Chartering AS is a subsidiary of Kistefos AS.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It also owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

