Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) versus Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Capital Product Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 0 2 0 0 2.00 Capital Product Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capital Product Partners has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Capital Product Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A Capital Product Partners 13.09% 7.78% 2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.6% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $20.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 95.4%. Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Product Partners pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Capital Product Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A $73.86 0.29 Capital Product Partners $360.59 million 1.01 $47.21 million $2.17 8.16

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Product Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore and energy development business. In addition, it operates container terminals; and offers warehousing and cargo consolidation services. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It also owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

