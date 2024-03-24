Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 83,600 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.6 %

CS opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$8.37. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.4604439 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

