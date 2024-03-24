Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $15.24

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $15.87. Cardlytics shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 304,517 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardlytics

Cardlytics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 600.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.