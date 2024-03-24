CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.61. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
