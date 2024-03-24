Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$29.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.33.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7257019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.