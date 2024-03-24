Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $9.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGAU. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.94. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

