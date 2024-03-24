Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$10.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.36. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.4803493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

