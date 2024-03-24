Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $3.23. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 505,101 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 13.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.