CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$170.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.36.

GIB.A opened at C$151.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$125.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$153.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$143.34.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

