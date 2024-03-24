ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.84. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 2,238,947 shares trading hands.
Specifically, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.
ChargePoint Stock Down 7.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $727.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Trading Halts Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.