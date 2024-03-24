Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of C$21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.25 million.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.