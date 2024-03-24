Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Holdings Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $159.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.89 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 419.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.42.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

