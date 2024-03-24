Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
