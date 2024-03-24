Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Up 0.5 %

Check-Cap stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

