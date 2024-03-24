Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CQP opened at $49.36 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 246,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 401,548 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.