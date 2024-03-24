China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.
China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.
