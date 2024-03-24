ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Trading Down 1.9%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.40. 4,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter worth $77,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

