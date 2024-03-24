Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 2.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $255.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.14 and a 200-day moving average of $228.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

