Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.44

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $38.57. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 102,238 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

