CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $12.66. CI Financial shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 8,003 shares.

CI Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.16 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently -2,948.53%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

