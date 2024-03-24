CIBC Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$30.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.82.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.84. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$31.11. The stock has a market cap of C$8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

