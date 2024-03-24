CIBC Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$8.05 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
