CIBC Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$8.05 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TNT.UN

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.33 and a twelve month high of C$20.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.41.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.