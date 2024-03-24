Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Civmec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Civmec Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10.

Get Civmec alerts:

About Civmec

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. The company undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Civmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.