Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Civmec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Civmec Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10.
About Civmec
