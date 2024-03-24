Claire Davenport Acquires 2,642 Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Claire Davenport acquired 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £4,966.96 ($6,323.31).

TRST stock opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.44) on Friday. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £792.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19,150.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

