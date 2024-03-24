Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 485.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 25.03 and a current ratio of 25.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. Research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,002.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.