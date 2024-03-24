Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

