Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

CCOI stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares in the company, valued at $315,951,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.