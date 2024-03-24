Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 330,283 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

