Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $249.55 and last traded at $253.90. 3,680,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,144,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.00.

Specifically, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,737,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,714,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 844,406 shares of company stock valued at $129,339,482. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average is $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

