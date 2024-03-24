Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) vs. The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Critical Comparison

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collective Audience and The Hackett Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A The Hackett Group $296.59 million 2.24 $34.15 million $1.24 19.40

Profitability

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

This table compares Collective Audience and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45% The Hackett Group 11.52% 43.58% 18.52%

Risk & Volatility

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Collective Audience and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Collective Audience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as IP-as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices which help clients develop a coordinated digital transformation strategy. In addition, it offers oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. Further, the company provides SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

