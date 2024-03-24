Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

