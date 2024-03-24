Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

