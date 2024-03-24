Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $36.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $26.09 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,439,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $5,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

