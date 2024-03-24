Comparing Astrana Health (ASTH) & The Competition

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 61 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Astrana Health to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -75.73% -77.51% -21.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 30.05 Astrana Health Competitors $737.25 million $28.05 million 9.92

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astrana Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 44 441 1045 39 2.69

Astrana Health presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Astrana Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Astrana Health beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

