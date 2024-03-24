Comparing CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) & Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CISO Global has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CISO Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -137.23% -173.55% -103.53% Pharma-Bio Serv 4.05% 3.95% 3.10%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CISO Global and Pharma-Bio Serv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and Pharma-Bio Serv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $46.55 million 0.30 -$33.78 million N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $16.98 million 1.08 $1.31 million $0.03 26.68

Pharma-Bio Serv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

(Get Free Report)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.