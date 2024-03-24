Comparing Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Spectris shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garmin and Spectris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $5.23 billion 5.40 $1.29 billion $6.71 21.95 Spectris N/A N/A N/A $1.17 34.44

Analyst Recommendations

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris. Garmin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Garmin and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 6 0 1 2.29 Spectris 0 1 0 0 2.00

Garmin currently has a consensus target price of $131.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.72%. Given Garmin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than Spectris.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 24.67% 16.60% 13.36% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Garmin pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectris pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Garmin beats Spectris on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds and satellite communicators, golf devices, consumer automotive devices, and dog devices, as well as InReach and Gramin response communication device. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions, including integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponders, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, and various services. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fishfinders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, audio products and accessories, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded domain controllers and infotainment units; and software, map database, cameras, wearables, and automotive solutions. The company sells its products through independent retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as online webshop. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. Spectris plc was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

