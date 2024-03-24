Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,268.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,268 ($28.87) and last traded at GBX 2,264 ($28.82), with a volume of 214318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,242 ($28.54).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.10) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,371 ($30.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,021.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,108.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.36) per share. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,733.33%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

