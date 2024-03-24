Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.20.
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
Concentrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $125.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
