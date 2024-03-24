ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

