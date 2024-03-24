Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3,966.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,752.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3,715.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3,271.59. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,357.03 and a 1 year high of C$3,856.00. The stock has a market cap of C$79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

