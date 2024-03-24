Contrasting Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL)

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Itaú Chile and Hang Seng Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hang Seng Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Hang Seng Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $1,015.79 billion 0.00 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70 Hang Seng Bank $8.32 billion 2.59 $1.30 billion N/A N/A

Hang Seng Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Itaú Chile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Itaú Chile beats Hang Seng Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending and wealth management services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management services; general banking and transaction banking, corporate lending, deposits, and cash management services; and tailored solutions and services in foreign exchange, bullion, equities, fixed income, and securities financing, as well as manages the funding and liquidity position activities. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and representative office in Taipei, Taiwan, as well as a network of outlets in the Mainland of China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited operates as a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

