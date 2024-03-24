Contrasting Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prologis and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 3 10 1 2.86 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 2 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Prologis presently has a consensus target price of $142.47, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

This table compares Prologis and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $8.02 billion 14.83 $3.06 billion $3.29 39.09 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.07 billion 1.87 $86.34 million $0.36 26.61

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 38.13% 5.29% 3.34% DiamondRock Hospitality 8.03% 5.29% 2.68%

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Prologis pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Prologis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Prologis has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prologis beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

