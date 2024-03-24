ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $290.29

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 290.29 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 288.80 ($3.68), with a volume of 4240593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.80 ($3.60).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTEC. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 323 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,784.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

