Cormark Initiates Coverage on Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Investment analysts at Cormark started coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Contango Ore

NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Contango Ore news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,896 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $247,978. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 633.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 309,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Contango Ore by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile



Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Featured Articles

