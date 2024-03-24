Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Head to Head Comparison

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 2 11 0 2.85 Comstock Resources 1 5 2 0 2.13

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $31.85, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 27.48% 12.97% 8.23% Comstock Resources 13.49% 5.65% 2.21%

Dividends

This table compares Coterra Energy and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Coterra Energy pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comstock Resources pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $5.91 billion 3.47 $1.63 billion $2.14 12.75 Comstock Resources $1.57 billion 1.49 $211.12 million $0.76 11.05

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Comstock Resources on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.