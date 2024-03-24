CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Posts Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance
Shares of CRMZ stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.15.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com
