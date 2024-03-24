CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Posts Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

Shares of CRMZ stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.15.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

